Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of Nyxoah stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
