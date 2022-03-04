Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.