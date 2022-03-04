Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

