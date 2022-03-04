Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.29 and last traded at $139.29. 1,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.57.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

