Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.86.

OKTA stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.41. 45,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. Okta has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

