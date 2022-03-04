Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.27)-($1.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Okta stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.50. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

