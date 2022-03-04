Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP opened at $284.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

