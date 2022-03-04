Old Port Advisors Has $650,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

