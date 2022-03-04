Old Port Advisors Has $973,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.04 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.