Old Port Advisors Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $71.30 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

