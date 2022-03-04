Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of General Motors by 120,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 157,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $43.70 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

