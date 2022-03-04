Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $256.96 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

