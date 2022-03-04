Old Port Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

