Old Port Advisors Sells 290 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,580,000 after purchasing an additional 350,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

