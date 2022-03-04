Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Up 67.8% in February

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the January 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

