Omni Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Omni has a market cap of $1.46 million and $23.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00258203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001378 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,324 coins and its circulating supply is 563,008 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

