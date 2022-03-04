One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives $31.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. Aegis lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 36,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,730. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.