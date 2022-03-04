ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.93.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.53. 45,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,717. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

