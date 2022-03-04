OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 28,750 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

