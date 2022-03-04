Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$118.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONEXF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Get Onex alerts:

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $66.67 on Monday. Onex has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

About Onex (Get Rating)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.