OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.