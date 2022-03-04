Oppenheimer Comments on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.
ZNTL opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,202,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $521,351.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,573 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
