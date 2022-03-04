Oppenheimer Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $150.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.