OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

