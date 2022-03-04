Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $158.10 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.95 or 0.06636485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.43 or 1.00035531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 158,795,138 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.