Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
NYSE:ORN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 474,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
