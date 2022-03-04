Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 474,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

