Ormeus Coin Price Reaches $0.0029 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $103,476.90 and $193.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.43 or 0.06567356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,816.69 or 0.99893582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.