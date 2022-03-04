Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $240,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

