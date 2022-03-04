Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 470.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNGTF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

RNGTF opened at $3.74 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

