Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $20.52.

Several research firms recently commented on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

