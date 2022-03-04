Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Acquires £88,000 in Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($118,073.26).

Shares of OBD stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £23.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

