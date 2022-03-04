Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $647.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 647 ($8.68) and last traded at GBX 650.17 ($8.72), with a volume of 34787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.75).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.92).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 921.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,238.37. The firm has a market cap of £554.03 million and a PE ratio of 29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

