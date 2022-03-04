Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 2782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTVE. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

