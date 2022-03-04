Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $13.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,277. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

