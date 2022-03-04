Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $11.56 on Friday, reaching $561.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.38 and a 200 day moving average of $503.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

