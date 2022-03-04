Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $20.18.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.