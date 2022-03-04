Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,406 shares of company stock worth $15,476,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

