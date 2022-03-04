PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.99.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

