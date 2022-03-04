Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.19.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.27. 74,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,781. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$29.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.99.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

