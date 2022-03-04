Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

Shares of PASG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 15,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,117. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.65.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

