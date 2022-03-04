Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.