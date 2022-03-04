Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

