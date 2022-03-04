Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.21 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
