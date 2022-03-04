Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.