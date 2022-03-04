Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $453,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 37.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 40.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $194.85 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

