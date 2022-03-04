Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,957.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,312.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

