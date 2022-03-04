Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.