Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 144 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

