Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

