Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

PTEN opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.47%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

