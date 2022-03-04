Paula R. Meyer Sells 500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.70 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $654.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.