Paula R. Meyer Sells 500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DHIL stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.70 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $654.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
