PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Man Group plc increased its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 522,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,143,201. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

